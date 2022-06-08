Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4265
WHITE PEONY
When i stepped onto our deck and looked down into our little garden, a new flower greeted me. a white peony opened overnight.
two miserable days with lots of rain gave into a beautiful sunny morning.
I've a follow up with my doctor around lunch time today and afterwards, being Wednesday, I meet up with my daughter for a leisurely afternoon.
8th June 2022
8th Jun 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6955
photos
92
followers
112
following
1168% complete
View this month »
4258
4259
4260
4261
4262
4263
4264
4265
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
8th June 2022 8:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
peony
,
pics_by_bruni
,
white-peony
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 8th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
June 8th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close