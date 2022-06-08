Previous
WHITE PEONY by bruni
WHITE PEONY

When i stepped onto our deck and looked down into our little garden, a new flower greeted me. a white peony opened overnight.
two miserable days with lots of rain gave into a beautiful sunny morning.

I've a follow up with my doctor around lunch time today and afterwards, being Wednesday, I meet up with my daughter for a leisurely afternoon.
8th June 2022 8th Jun 22

bruni

Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 8th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
June 8th, 2022  
