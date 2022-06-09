Sign up
Photo 4266
Reflection
Another trip to a doctor. this time to Aurora, two towns north of us. our appointment is for our yearly dental check up and cleaning. not really looking forward to it.
9th June 2022
9th Jun 22
0
0
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6956
photos
92
followers
112
following
Tags
reflection
,
deck
,
table
,
pics-by_bruni
