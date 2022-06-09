Previous
Next
Reflection by bruni
Photo 4266

Reflection

Another trip to a doctor. this time to Aurora, two towns north of us. our appointment is for our yearly dental check up and cleaning. not really looking forward to it.
9th June 2022 9th Jun 22

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
1168% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise