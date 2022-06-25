Previous
I love our clematis.... by bruni
I love our clematis....

....no matter where they bloom. here you see some climbing up a laundry line pole.
bruni

Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Joan Robillard
Lovely
June 25th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd
Lovely !
June 25th, 2022  
