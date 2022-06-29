Previous
So Precious by bruni
Photo 4279

So Precious

Kelly, on my grandson's birthday, sent a picture of our precious little Carmen in a lovely dress and bonnet. I'm dying to see her.

Hans is now visiting one week of the three with his family in Germany having a great time. I do miss him.
bruni

Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
