Previous
Next
A nice touch for Canada Day by bruni
Photo 4280

A nice touch for Canada Day

I enjoyed an evening with our neighbors sitting by the fire under their huge tree. it felt strange without my husband being there. from all around us we heard and saw fire crackers going off.
1st July 2022 1st Jul 22

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
1172% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise