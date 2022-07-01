Sign up
Photo 4280
A nice touch for Canada Day
I enjoyed an evening with our neighbors sitting by the fire under their huge tree. it felt strange without my husband being there. from all around us we heard and saw fire crackers going off.
1st July 2022
1st Jul 22
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Photo Details
Tags
flower
,
pot
,
pics_by_bruni
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 3rd, 2022
