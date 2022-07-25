Previous
Taking whatchamacallit for a ride... by bruni
Photo 4297

Taking whatchamacallit for a ride...

....across the river Wupper in Germany.

I'm looking at pictures Hans took recently while visiting his family in Remscheid to see which ones might be of interest to you.

Here you see a hand driven cable car running on two steel cables pumped by the passengers crossing the Wupper river.

Tomorrow I'll show you a picture of the Muenster Bridge.
bruni

@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany.
