Photo 4297
Taking whatchamacallit for a ride...
....across the river Wupper in Germany.
I'm looking at pictures Hans took recently while visiting his family in Remscheid to see which ones might be of interest to you.
Here you see a hand driven cable car running on two steel cables pumped by the passengers crossing the Wupper river.
Tomorrow I'll show you a picture of the Muenster Bridge.
25th July 2022
25th Jul 22
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6988
photos
91
followers
110
following
1177% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot A2200
Taken
10th July 2022 6:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cable-car
,
pics_by_bruni
,
muensten-germany
