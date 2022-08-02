Previous
Rose of Sharon by bruni
Photo 4303

Rose of Sharon

I love the beautiful pink flowers of the Rose of Sharon. by now we've four of them.
2nd August 2022 2nd Aug 22

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Such gorgeous flowers.
August 2nd, 2022  
Pat
Such pretty flowers. I like the contrast next to the darker foliage.
August 2nd, 2022  
bkb in the city
Such a beautiful flower
August 2nd, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Such lovely flowers.
August 2nd, 2022  
