Photo 4303
Rose of Sharon
I love the beautiful pink flowers of the Rose of Sharon. by now we've four of them.
2nd August 2022
2nd Aug 22
4
2
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6994
photos
91
followers
110
following
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
2nd August 2022 9:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
of
,
rose
,
sharon
,
pics_by_bruni
Diana
ace
Such gorgeous flowers.
August 2nd, 2022
Pat
Such pretty flowers. I like the contrast next to the darker foliage.
August 2nd, 2022
bkb in the city
Such a beautiful flower
August 2nd, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Such lovely flowers.
August 2nd, 2022
