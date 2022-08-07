Sign up
Photo 4307
An Oldie
Our weather channel predicts a continuation of a heat wave warning for the weekend. the high humidity brought the temperatures into the low forties.
7th August 2022
7th Aug 22
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6998
photos
90
followers
110
following
4300
4301
4302
4303
4304
4305
4306
4307
Views
8
Album
365
Taken
2nd November 2021 8:28pm
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
sun
,
cloud
,
lake
,
formation
,
simcoe
,
pics_by_bruni
