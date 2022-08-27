Sign up
Photo 4327
A present and a lovely memory
A deceased girlfriend of mine brought me back a present from her trip to Nashville. It's a mouse pad I use daily and a reminder of all the wonderful years we spent together.
27th August 2022
27th Aug 22
1
1
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Sweet memory of your friend,
September 1st, 2022
