Photo 4330
In flight
I came across this picture and like to share it with. it was taken on the 17 of April 2004.
31st August 2022
31st Aug 22
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
7024
photos
89
followers
104
following
1186% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
KODAK CX4200 DIGITAL CAMERA
Taken
17th April 2004 7:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pics_by_bruni
,
goose-in-flight
