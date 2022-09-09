Sign up
Photo 4340
Rest in Peace
My deepest condolences to my British friends
on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
9th September 2022
9th Sep 22
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Renee Salamon
ace
Thank you, we are very sad.
September 9th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Thank you Bruni. It is so sad.
September 9th, 2022
Liz Milne
ace
You have chosen a lovely photo, Bruni. Thank you.
September 9th, 2022
