Previous
Next
Rest in Peace by bruni
Photo 4340

Rest in Peace

My deepest condolences to my British friends
on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
1189% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Thank you, we are very sad.
September 9th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Thank you Bruni. It is so sad.
September 9th, 2022  
Liz Milne ace
You have chosen a lovely photo, Bruni. Thank you.
September 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise