Puff balls brought back some memories by bruni
Photo 4344

Puff balls brought back some memories

The first time I saw some puff balls they were deep down in the bush off the tall trees Grace and I went walking under. I know I posted them on 365 but can't remember how far back.
15th September 2022 15th Sep 22

bruni

@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
