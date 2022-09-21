Previous
A Whale, a Whale by bruni
Photo 4349

A Whale, a Whale

Last Saturday, Grace and I spent an afternoon at the beach in Toronto again. We had a wonderful time and walked for good two hours. I took a lot of pictures and will post some the next few days.
21st September 2022 21st Sep 22

bruni

@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
