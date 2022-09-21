Sign up
Photo 4349
A Whale, a Whale
Last Saturday, Grace and I spent an afternoon at the beach in Toronto again. We had a wonderful time and walked for good two hours. I took a lot of pictures and will post some the next few days.
21st September 2022
21st Sep 22
0
0
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
7044
photos
88
followers
102
following
4342
4343
4344
4345
4346
4347
4348
4349
Tags
bird
,
seagull
,
sand-dune
,
lake-ontario
,
pics_by_bruni
,
look-like-a-whale
