Photo 4350
ASHBRIDGES BAY YACHT CLUB
I tried to show the CN Tower in the back of the picture but it was so hazy that one can hardly see it.
22nd September 2022
22nd Sep 22
bruni
ace
bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
17th September 2022 2:58pm
Tags
tower
club
yacht
cn
pics_by_bruni
