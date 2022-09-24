Sign up
Photo 4352
Tree stump
While walking in the forest, we saw this tree which had fallen onto the road. I went down to the place where the stump landed and took some pictures.
24th September 2022
24th Sep 22
1
0
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
7047
photos
87
followers
102
following
4345
4346
4347
4348
4349
4350
4351
4352
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
20th September 2022 1:42pm
Tags
tree
,
tree-stump
,
pics_by_bruni
bruni
ace
I saw that a huge tree had fallen and I thought if I walk around it to face it, I see it from a different angle. so here it is.
September 24th, 2022
