Previous
Next
Tree stump by bruni
Photo 4352

Tree stump

While walking in the forest, we saw this tree which had fallen onto the road. I went down to the place where the stump landed and took some pictures.
24th September 2022 24th Sep 22

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
1192% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bruni ace
I saw that a huge tree had fallen and I thought if I walk around it to face it, I see it from a different angle. so here it is.
September 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise