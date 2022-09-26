Sign up
Photo 4355
Spirited away - no face
In our wandering we noticed this face on one of the trees when out last Saturday.
26th September 2022
26th Sep 22
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
7049
photos
87
followers
102
following
4348
4349
4350
4351
4352
4353
4354
4355
Tags
tree
,
face
,
pics_by_bruni
,
tree-face
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
September 26th, 2022
