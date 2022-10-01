Sign up
Photo 4359
Chrysanthemum a definite sign of autumn
We had a busy day today and when we got home, I found a pot with mums on our deck. no note. so how am I suppose to know who came visiting and who to thank for these lovely autumn flowers.
1st October 2022
1st Oct 22
2
0
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
1st October 2022 6:32pm
Tags
flowers
,
chrysanthemum
,
pics_by_bruni
,
sixws-134
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
October 1st, 2022
Allison Williams
ace
These colors are breathtaking. I’ve missed seeing you on 365 lately. Hope all is well.
October 1st, 2022
