Chrysanthemum a definite sign of autumn by bruni
Chrysanthemum a definite sign of autumn

We had a busy day today and when we got home, I found a pot with mums on our deck. no note. so how am I suppose to know who came visiting and who to thank for these lovely autumn flowers.
1st October 2022 1st Oct 22

bruni

@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous
October 1st, 2022  
Allison Williams ace
These colors are breathtaking. I’ve missed seeing you on 365 lately. Hope all is well.
October 1st, 2022  
