Morning October 3rd meat Mr. Frost by bruni
Morning October 3rd meat Mr. Frost

Yes, what a surprise this morning when I looked out the window and saw frost on my new car. the sun came out and it melted away fairly quickly. I had hoped the picture would show the sparkles on the sun roof.
3rd October 2022 3rd Oct 22

bruni

@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
