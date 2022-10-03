Sign up
Photo 4360
Morning October 3rd meat Mr. Frost
Yes, what a surprise this morning when I looked out the window and saw frost on my new car. the sun came out and it melted away fairly quickly. I had hoped the picture would show the sparkles on the sun roof.
3rd October 2022
3rd Oct 22
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
3rd October 2022 9:15am
Tags
car
frost
sunroof
pics_by_bruni
sixws-134
