Photo 4371
It's a beautiful day the neighborhood
15th October 2022
15th Oct 22
1
0
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
7065
photos
87
followers
99
following
1197% complete
4371
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
13th October 2022 2:51pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
trees
,
fall
,
red.
,
pics_by_bruni
,
fall-colours
,
landscape-52
,
sixws-134
,
street-96
,
autumn-2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely contrasting autumnal colours.
October 15th, 2022
