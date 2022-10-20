Sign up
Photo 4377
Blue Jay
Blue Jay visiting one of our flower boxes. Not the best place looking for food.
20th October 2022
20th Oct 22
0
0
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
10th October 2022 1:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
bird
,
autumn
,
october
,
jay
,
pics_by_bruni
