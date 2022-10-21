Previous
An Oldie from 2008 by bruni
Photo 4378

An Oldie from 2008

I don't know what's wrong with my computer, it brings up pictures from way back when.
Because it's a nice autumnal picture, I posted it for today.
21st October 2022 21st Oct 22

bruni

@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
Joan Robillard ace
Gorgeous
October 22nd, 2022  
Diana ace
A wonderful capture and scene Bruni!
October 22nd, 2022  
bkb in the city
Thanks for sharing this with us
October 22nd, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely scene. Your computer is trying to be helpful.
October 22nd, 2022  
