Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4378
An Oldie from 2008
I don't know what's wrong with my computer, it brings up pictures from way back when.
Because it's a nice autumnal picture, I posted it for today.
21st October 2022
21st Oct 22
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
7073
photos
87
followers
99
following
1199% complete
View this month »
4371
4372
4373
4374
4375
4376
4377
4378
Latest from all albums
4372
4373
4374
4375
4376
1832
4377
4378
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
KODAK CX7430 ZOOM DIGITAL CAMERA
Taken
18th October 2008 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
drive
,
colours
,
landscape
,
fall
,
autumn
,
october
,
pics_by_bruni
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
October 22nd, 2022
Diana
ace
A wonderful capture and scene Bruni!
October 22nd, 2022
bkb in the city
Thanks for sharing this with us
October 22nd, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely scene. Your computer is trying to be helpful.
October 22nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close