Photo 4379
A beautiful walk under the trees
A 10 minutes drive and we're at our Regional Forest. it consists of 2500 hectares with 24 tracts. Grace accompanied us and took the picture.
23rd October 2022
23rd Oct 22
3
2
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto.
7074
photos
88
followers
99
following
4372
4373
4374
4375
4376
4377
4378
4379
4373
4374
4375
4376
1832
4377
4378
4379
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
23rd October 2022 4:26pm
trees
colours
fall
autumn
forest
-
october
pics_by_bruni
sixws-134
-b
bkb in the city
Such a lovely picture of the two of you
October 24th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful picture in a beautiful light
October 24th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely to see you both surrounded by autumnal colours.
October 24th, 2022
