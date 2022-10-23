Previous
A beautiful walk under the trees by bruni
A beautiful walk under the trees

A 10 minutes drive and we're at our Regional Forest. it consists of 2500 hectares with 24 tracts. Grace accompanied us and took the picture.
23rd October 2022 23rd Oct 22

bruni

@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
bkb in the city
Such a lovely picture of the two of you
October 24th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful picture in a beautiful light
October 24th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely to see you both surrounded by autumnal colours.
October 24th, 2022  
