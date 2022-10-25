Previous
Next
Curve in the two lane road by bruni
Photo 4380

Curve in the two lane road

October 10th we drove up (north) to our son's family for Thanksgiving. for miles the road is as straight as an arrow and then there comes this bend. enjoying looking at the gorgeous autumn colours.
25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
1200% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely colours.
October 25th, 2022  
Diana ace
That must have been a lovrly drive with those beautiful colours.
October 25th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful autumn capture.
October 25th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Oh wow!
October 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise