Photo 4380
Curve in the two lane road
October 10th we drove up (north) to our son's family for Thanksgiving. for miles the road is as straight as an arrow and then there comes this bend. enjoying looking at the gorgeous autumn colours.
25th October 2022
25th Oct 22
4
0
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
7075
photos
88
followers
99
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot A2200
Taken
10th October 2022 12:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
street
,
trees
,
colours
,
curve
,
fall
,
autumn
,
october
,
pics_by_bruni
,
sixws-134
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely colours.
October 25th, 2022
Diana
ace
That must have been a lovrly drive with those beautiful colours.
October 25th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful autumn capture.
October 25th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Oh wow!
October 25th, 2022
