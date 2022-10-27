Birch Bark fun to write on

I spend some time looking at older pictures which brought back nice memories. This one for instance reminds me of the time when my husband and I unrolled a huge piece or bark just like this one and took it home. We carefully unrolled it and flattened it out a little and hang it up in our office. it looked great. too bad, but I can't find a picture of it at the moment.

Another time, we took a small piece of bark, turned it over carefully and wrote a note to Hans's Mom on it. good size brown envelope and a little tissue paper protected the bark.