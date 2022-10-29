Previous
Scary Halloween Pictures by bruni
Scary Halloween Pictures

bruni

bruni ace
When Grace and I go out for an early afternoon our first stop is at our favorite Second Cup coffee shop. the place is always nicely decorated for each individual season. the outdoor sitting area is enhanced with gorgeous table decoration and colorful hanging baskets.
Of course this Halloween is no exception. If tried to take photos of 3D Changing Face Halloween pictures. I can tell you, it's not easy, but I tried.
October 29th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Well done
October 29th, 2022  
