Photo 4398
First Snow
It started snowing ever so lightly last night, and this is what it looks like this morning. Brrrr.
14th November 2022
14th Nov 22
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Tags
snow
,
grass
,
pics_by_bruni
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooooh no! - keep warm!
November 14th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Brrrrrr.
November 14th, 2022
Liz Milne
ace
Yikes! It's probably headed my way then!
November 14th, 2022
Diana
ace
At least that is one thing I will never see here ;-)
November 14th, 2022
