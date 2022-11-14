Previous
First Snow by bruni
First Snow

It started snowing ever so lightly last night, and this is what it looks like this morning. Brrrr.
14th November 2022 14th Nov 22

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooooh no! - keep warm!
November 14th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Brrrrrr.
November 14th, 2022  
Liz Milne ace
Yikes! It's probably headed my way then!
November 14th, 2022  
Diana ace
At least that is one thing I will never see here ;-)
November 14th, 2022  
