Kilometre Trail Markers by bruni
Photo 4404

Kilometre Trail Markers

Sorry i didn't get the full heading on the collage page.

A walk along the waterway in Newmarket with my daughter and one of her girl friends we happen to run into.
20th November 2022 20th Nov 22

bruni

Diana ace
What a grest idea an lovely marker.
November 20th, 2022  
