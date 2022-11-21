Previous
Cacti Flowers by bruni
Cacti Flowers

This tiny pot of Christmas Cacti blooms early every year. I like the way the flowers hang over the pot.
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

bruni

@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
bkb in the city
Very nice
November 21st, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
sweet!
November 21st, 2022  
