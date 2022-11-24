Sign up
Photo 4407
Sunset over the lake at Cooksbay
On my facebook account a memorie section showed some old pictures and this one was one of them. I copied it and thought I like to share it with you.
24th November 2022
24th Nov 22
0
0
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
7107
photos
86
followers
97
following
4400
4401
4402
4403
4404
4405
4406
4407
Views
8
365
Taken
24th November 2022 9:06am
red
,
sky
,
sunset
,
lake
,
red-sky
,
pics_by_bruni
