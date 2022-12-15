Previous
Next
A flashback to our granddaughter Shayelynne by bruni
Photo 4425

A flashback to our granddaughter Shayelynne

Our little horseback rider is now a fashion model and just celebrated her 25th Birthday.
15th December 2022 15th Dec 22

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
1212% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool shot. Happy Birthday to your granddaughter.
December 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise