Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
1 / 365
One two three take off
On my way home the other day I made a quick stop where a few years ago a heron nesting ground got demolished by a storm. the swamp has only very few stems sticking out of the ground now. I saw one nest, but no heron.
4th March 2020
4th Mar 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. Our home is in Keswick, Ontario, very close...
5941
photos
86
followers
102
following
0% complete
View this month »
1
2
Latest from all albums
1617
3464
1
3465
3466
2
3467
3468
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
birds
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
4th March 2020 11:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
swamp
,
pics_by_bruni
,
heron-nesting-ground
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close