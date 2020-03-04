Previous
One two three take off by bruni
One two three take off

On my way home the other day I made a quick stop where a few years ago a heron nesting ground got demolished by a storm. the swamp has only very few stems sticking out of the ground now. I saw one nest, but no heron.
