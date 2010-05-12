Previous
Next
Sunset and reflection by bruni
Photo 42

Sunset and reflection

For the mayhalf20 an oldie but never posted

.

the top part features the sunset and the sky

the bottom part shows the reflection of the sun and the lake..
12th May 2010 12th May 10

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
448% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise