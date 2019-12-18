Decoration 9

Sign up
Sunlight coming in through our deck sliding doors and shining onto the carpet in our Livingroom as well as lighting up a few Christmas baubles on the lower shelf of the end table.
18th December 2019
18th Dec 19
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. Our home is in Keswick, Ontario, very close...
sunlight
pics_by_bruni
minimal-7
christmas_candleholder
Allison Williams
ace
Festive!
December 18th, 2019
