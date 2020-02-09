Previous
THE JOY OF WINTER by bruni
THE JOY OF WINTER

I saw this picture in front of a car wash and thought it looks so adorable.

My default album shows a small prop plane airport for the bw theme
bruni

@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. Our home is in Keswick, Ontario, very close...
Very cute!
February 9th, 2020  
Such a cute shot that tells a story.
February 9th, 2020  
