Photo 1607
THE JOY OF WINTER
I saw this picture in front of a car wash and thought it looks so adorable.
My default album shows a small prop plane airport for the bw theme
9th February 2020
9th Feb 20
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Album 2
Camera
Canon PowerShot A2200
Taken
4th February 2020 1:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
kids
,
winter
,
fun
,
pics_by_bruni
,
toy_car
Debra
ace
Very cute!
February 9th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a cute shot that tells a story.
February 9th, 2020
