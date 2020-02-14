Sign up
Photo 1609
Lines poles and one red light
What's wrong with this picture. well it's my first try after years and years of not using selective colouring. Second of all, the traffic pole has four lights and only one is lighted.
14th February 2020
14th Feb 20
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. Our home is in Keswick, Ontario, very close...
5908
photos
87
followers
101
following
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Album 2
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
11th February 2020 5:44am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Tags
blackandwhite
,
theme-blackwhite
,
pics_by_bruni
,
for2020
,
sixws-102
,
poles.and.wires
,
traffic.light
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good one for the flash of red!
February 15th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
Rather neat for this challenge. The rest of them in line need to be there too!
February 15th, 2020
