Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1614
Here we're in colour
25th February 2020
25th Feb 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. Our home is in Keswick, Ontario, very close...
5924
photos
86
followers
102
following
442% complete
View this month »
1607
1608
1609
1610
1611
1612
1613
1614
Latest from all albums
3452
3453
3454
3455
1613
3456
3457
1614
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Album 2
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
25th February 2020 6:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
ice
,
winter
,
lake
,
cold
,
pics_by_bruni
,
red-chairs
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I know those chairs are probably for ice fishing but it just looks so funny! Great catch!
February 26th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close