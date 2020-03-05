Sign up
Photo 1618
Dam at Fairy Lake
I like to share this pictures with you. I took it on March 24 on our walk around Fairy Lake.
It was the first time out for us while using s-distancing.
5th March 2020
5th Mar 20
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Album 2
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
24th March 2020 1:55pm
Tags
wood
,
dam
,
fairy_lake
,
social-distancing
,
mayhalf20
