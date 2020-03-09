Previous
One more snow picture by bruni
Photo 1618

One more snow picture

Last Saturday the family got together for my daughter-in-law's Birthday up n Bobgaygeon, Ontario.
They have a lot more snow up there.
I took this picture through a front window.
see the line going across holding the birdfeeder.

Picture date March 7th.
bruni

bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. Our home is in Keswick, Ontario, very close...
Diana ace
wow, so much snow!
March 9th, 2020  
