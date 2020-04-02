Previous
Finally Spring has sprung by bruni
Photo 1622

Finally Spring has sprung

Oh I waited so long for the first flowers, the crocuses. I also see tulip coming up. still waiting for my favorite spring flowers - daffodils. s o o n !
2nd April 2020 2nd Apr 20

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. Our home is in Keswick, Ontario, very close...
