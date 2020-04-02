Sign up
Photo 1622
Finally Spring has sprung
Oh I waited so long for the first flowers, the crocuses. I also see tulip coming up. still waiting for my favorite spring flowers - daffodils. s o o n !
2nd April 2020
2nd Apr 20
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. Our home is in Keswick, Ontario, very close...
5975
photos
88
followers
102
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Album 2
Camera
Canon PowerShot A2200
Taken
2nd April 2020 1:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
crocuses
,
pics_by_bruni
,
spring_flowers
