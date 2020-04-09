Previous
Next
Peek a boo by bruni
Photo 1623

Peek a boo

This picture is for Liz @spanishliz.

For years we watched a particular tree when walking the boardwalk of the East Holland River at Fairy Lake in Newmarket, Ontario.

The tree is situated on the wetland side across from the river. One can easily overlook it if not especially watching for it. this little bear found a good place to hibernate and came out like new once the weather warmed up.

When we passed a couple on our way back (standing 8 feet apart from them) they asked us if we saw the bear in the tree. I was taking a picture of something else at the time and happily pointed to my camera and said: yes, and I took a few pictures of him.

Picture date: April 6
9th April 2020 9th Apr 20

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. Our home is in Keswick, Ontario, very close...
444% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise