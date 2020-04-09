Peek a boo

For years we watched a particular tree when walking the boardwalk of the East Holland River at Fairy Lake in Newmarket, Ontario.
The tree is situated on the wetland side across from the river. One can easily overlook it if not especially watching for it. this little bear found a good place to hibernate and came out like new once the weather warmed up.
When we passed a couple on our way back (standing 8 feet apart from them) they asked us if we saw the bear in the tree. I was taking a picture of something else at the time and happily pointed to my camera and said: yes, and I took a few pictures of him.