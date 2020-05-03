Sign up
Reflections
On a nice long walk last Friday on what used to be a railroad track. on both sides of the path were to be farmer fields, now in the process of getting ready for subdivisions.
About an hours walk in, with stopping to take pictures, we arrived at the Black River in Sutton, Ontario. it was so nice to stand on the bridge and see the flow of the water.
more pictures to follow.
3rd May 2020
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Photo Details
Album
Album 2
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
1st May 2020 4:33pm
Tags
bridge
reflection
path
pics_by_bruni
black-river
sutton-ontario
