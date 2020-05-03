Previous
Reflections by bruni
On a nice long walk last Friday on what used to be a railroad track. on both sides of the path were to be farmer fields, now in the process of getting ready for subdivisions.

About an hours walk in, with stopping to take pictures, we arrived at the Black River in Sutton, Ontario. it was so nice to stand on the bridge and see the flow of the water.

more pictures to follow.
