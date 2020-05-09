Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1635
Why oh why oh why
I ask myself that too. I definitely mark it on my calendar. Snow on the ninth of May.
As you see, the squirrel isn't bothered by it. he sits underneath the birdfeeder where he finds lots of dropped seeds.
9th May 2020
9th May 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6024
photos
89
followers
102
following
447% complete
View this month »
1628
1629
1630
1631
1632
1633
1634
1635
Latest from all albums
3529
1632
1633
3530
1634
3531
3532
1635
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Album 2
Camera
Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XS
Taken
10th May 2020 2:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
squirrel
,
pics_by_bruni
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close