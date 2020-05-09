Previous
Why oh why oh why
Why oh why oh why

I ask myself that too. I definitely mark it on my calendar. Snow on the ninth of May.

As you see, the squirrel isn't bothered by it. he sits underneath the birdfeeder where he finds lots of dropped seeds.
9th May 2020 9th May 20

bruni

