Photo 1645
FLower
This beauty used to grace our flower garden. I don't remember what happened to it, but it was beautiful.
20th May 2020
20th May 20
0
0
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6045
photos
91
followers
106
following
450% complete
1638
1639
1640
1641
1642
1643
1644
1645
1642
3540
1643
3541
1644
3542
3543
1645
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Album 2
Taken
20th May 2020 9:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
pics_by_bruni
,
theme-botanical
