It pays to get up early sometimes by bruni
Photo 1649

It pays to get up early sometimes

Blue sky early in the morning. I took the picture across our driveway to catch the sun behind the leaves of our neighbor's maple tree.
24th May 2020 24th May 20

bruni

@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Diana ace
It sure does, lovely shot.
May 24th, 2020  
