It's sad to see this all wrapped up by bruni
It's sad to see this all wrapped up

The picture's date read April 13. by now I hope it's open. to know for sure, I would drive by there. it's on the way to my family doctor.

I feel sorry for the children who used to play there.
Rick Schies ace
Indeed, hope we can soon be normal again
May 26th, 2020  
