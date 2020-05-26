Sign up
Photo 1651
It's sad to see this all wrapped up
The picture's date read April 13. by now I hope it's open. to know for sure, I would drive by there. it's on the way to my family doctor.
I feel sorry for the children who used to play there.
26th May 2020
26th May 20
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Tags
playground
bruni
pics_by
childrens-playground
Rick Schies
ace
Indeed, hope we can soon be normal again
May 26th, 2020
