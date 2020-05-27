Introduction

Previous
I debated, should I post this or not. Grace and I aren't too happy with how this pictured turned out and I'm talking about the most unprofessional picture we ever bought on a cruise ship. I could mention a few flaws, but you can judge for yourself.
Nontheless, we each bought a print and Grace had it reduced in a photo shop to 5 by 7 inches. I framed mine and have it on display. so this picture above is a smaller version of it.

Anyway, I like to introduce my daughter, Grace to all of my new followers. most the time, I only say Grace and I did this and this instead of saying my daughter Grace.
Diana ace
You both look lovely but the quality is not the best. I am sure you could do a better selfie.
May 27th, 2020  
