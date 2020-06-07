Previous
Next
Flower from our ornamental hibiscus tree by bruni
Photo 1663

Flower from our ornamental hibiscus tree

Since these flowers only last one day, I took the picture yesterday. it's finished blooming now.
7th June 2020 7th Jun 20

bruni

ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
455% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise