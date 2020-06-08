Sign up
Photo 1664
My little corner of the world
8th June 2020
8th Jun 20
4
1
bruni
ace
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
6085
photos
97
followers
110
following
455% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Album 2
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
6th June 2020 10:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
flower-pots
,
pics_by_bruni
,
sixws-106
,
theme-botanical
,
30dayswild2020
Pat Thacker
What a pretty corner, you have some lovely colourful plants there.
June 8th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! this is delightful ! such a colourful and well maintained corner ! fav
June 8th, 2020
Mallory
ace
Oh, so dreamy. :) Beautifully composed.
June 8th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Such a lovely garden!
June 8th, 2020
