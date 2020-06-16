All ready for free township pickup

Our township picks up once a week what we call blue bins for anything recyclable and green bin for food scraps etc. garbage pickup is every two weeks. I bag is free. if you have more, you buy 1 dollar stickers and put them on the bags. during the coronavirus we're allowed five free bags. I guess they think now that we're at home, we clean up house, basement, garage, shed etc. and get rid of a lot of stored junk. ha ha.

large items like furniture, appliances need to be called in for pickup. electronics have to be brought to the township dump.



Yard waste pickup is free and pick up dates are posted in a township brochure.



I'll be out for most of the day. will view your pictures later.