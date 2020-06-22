Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1674
I call it a monster
Black is the monster part
22nd June 2020
22nd Jun 20
bruni
@bruni
Hi my name is Bruni. My husband and I live in Canada. We both immigrated from Germany. We live very close to Toronto. I'm a...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
Album 2
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE V1003 ZOOM DIGIT...
Taken
1st June 2020 2:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
pics_by_bruni
,
30dayswild2020
,
small-vase
,
black-monster.
marlboromaam
ace
Such a lovely composition here!
June 22nd, 2020
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot.
June 22nd, 2020
Allison Williams
ace
Fun composition!
June 22nd, 2020
